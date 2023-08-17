Evacuation orders due to Crater Creek wildfire expand

Photo: BCWS The Crater Creek wildfire on Aug. 16.

UPDATE: 5:40 p.m.

Evacuation orders near the Crater Creek wildfire have expanded.

They now include:

Electoral Area “G” along the Similkameen River on the west side of Highway 3 from 3675 Highway 3 to 4355 Highway 3. This area includes: Suncatchers RV Park; Riverside MH Park; and Lucky R MH Park.

For more information and a complete list of impacted properties, as well as links to emergency resources, click here.

UPDATE: 3:12 p.m.

A Keremeos resident and Oliver business owner is operating his restaurant while being evacuated due to the Crater Creek wildfire, along with caring for eight kids alongside his wife.

Sean Donovan, the owner of Baby Rae’s Pizza in Oliver, said his wife received an evacuation alert on Tuesday night and 20 minutes later, it turned into an order.

Donovan had three kids with him working at the restaurant, and the other five were with his wife.

"We left the restaurant. We didn't even get to go home. We ended up in a motel in Keremeos," he said. "From what I understand, it was pretty frantic [for those at home], just a few minutes to get off the property there."

Donovan said at this time they have everything they need, and their family is spread between three rooms at the motel.

"The older children and I are still working, so we're coming to Oliver. And my wife is taking long drives with the AC because it's so smoky you can't take the kids outside."

He added that he's grateful he can still work at this time since the restaurant is their livelihood.

"So the fact that we can still earn an income even if we can't go home, there's some comfort there."

Having driven by their property, Donovan said it looks like the danger has passed for their home from what he can see from the road, but they're still out on an evacuation order for the time being.

"The hope is that we'll get the okay to go home. ASAP. Get back to normal," he said. "We're okay, and carrying on and we're resilient. So we'll get through this."

Photo: Sean Donovan A look at the Crater Creek Wildfire Tuesday night, when the Donovan family was evacuated

UPDATE: 2:02 p.m.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Chief and Council of the Upper Similkameen Indian Band Council and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen on Wednesday afternoon at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) due to the Crater Creek wildfire.

The RDOS has issued an alert for an additional 74 properties within the following areas:

Electoral Area “G” adjacent to both sides of the Similkameen River from 4625 Highway 3 going west following the west side of Highway 3 up to and including 3165 Highway 3.

A full list of properties can be found online here.

The band has issued an alert for the following areas:

All of Chuchuwayha 2 Reserve (including the Upper and Lower Subdivisions),

All properties on both side of Highway 3 spanning from Rustic Camping, North to 5971 Hwy 3.

The alert has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate their property should it be found necessary. Those under an evacuation alert should pack and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

The EOC said residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

If you are in an area under an Evacuation Alert, please make arrangements to relocate animals or livestock. Contact ALERT (Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team) for assistance: 250-809-7152.

The alert said that further information will be issued at 3 p.m. or if the situation should change. For more information contact the Upper Similkameen Indian Band at: 250-292-8733.

BCWS is reminding the public to be cautious and remain situationally aware of active wildfires, which could experience aggressive fire behaviour over the next 48 hours.

Photo: RDOS

Photo: RDOS//USIB

UPDATE: 11:50 a.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre is urging residents near the Crater Creek wildfire, and throughout the region, to be prepared ahead of changing weather conditions that may see increased fire activity.

Winds are expected to pick up significantly around British Columbia in the next 24 to 48 hours, due to an incoming cold front interacting with the heat that has been socked in for the last week.

Weather patterns may also include lightning which, combined with drought conditions, could see a number of new fires spark, according to a Thursday morning update from BC Wildfire Service.

The Crater Creek wildfire is now mapped at 14,000 hectares.

The RDOS EOC is urging residents to prepare an emergency grab and go kit, consider a plan to stay with friends of family out of the area, and to conduct a last-minute Fire Smart checklist.

"Now is the time to get prepared to leave your home on short notice," reads an RDOS news release issued Thursday morning.

Multiple properties remain under evacuation order and alert around the Keremeos region, a full list of which can be found here.

The Emergency Reception Centre in Keremeos is now closed. Residents under Evacuation Order can call Emergency Support Services (ESS) at 250-486-1890 for ESS Services.

ORIGINAL: 10:30 a.m.

Photo: BCWS

The Crater Creek wildfire on Aug. 16.