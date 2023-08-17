Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos still burning; updated mapping expected later Thursday

Photo: BCWS The Crater Creek wildfire on Aug. 16.

The Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos is still mapped at 10,000 hectares, though that may change throughout the day as crews get a better look at the blaze.

BC Wildfire Service said they had a "busy operational day" Wednesday at the fire, with a lot of smoke in the air.

Evacuation alerts for Cathedral Provincial Park, Cathedral Lakes Lodge and the Snowy Protected Area are in place, details here.

Evacuation alerts remain in place along Highway 3 near where the Ashnola River meets the Similkameen, details here.

An Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre has been activated at the Village of Keremeos Victory Hall at 427-7TH Ave., Keremeos located along Highway 3. If you require ESS services, call 250-486-1890.

More to come.