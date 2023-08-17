Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos grows to 14,000 hectares

Photo: BCWS The Crater Creek wildfire on Aug. 16.

UPDATE: 11:50 a.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre is urging residents near the Crater Creek wildfire, and throughout the region, to be prepared ahead of changing weather conditions that may see increased fire activity.

Winds are expected to pick up significantly around British Columbia in the next 24 to 48 hours, due to an incoming cold front interacting with the heat that has been socked in for the last week.

Weather patterns may also include lightning which, combined with drought conditions, could see a number of new fires spark, according to a Thursday morning update from BC Wildfire Service.

The Crater Creek wildfire is now mapped at 14,000 hectares.

The RDOS EOC is urging residents to prepare an emergency grab and go kit, consider a plan to stay with friends of family out of the area, and to conduct a last-minute Fire Smart checklist.

"Now is the time to get prepared to leave your home on short notice," reads an RDOS news release issued Thursday morning.

Multiple properties remain under evacuation order and alert around the Keremeos region, a full list of which can be found here.

The Emergency Reception Centre in Keremeos is now closed. Residents under Evacuation Order can call Emergency Support Services (ESS) at 250-486-1890 for ESS Services.

ORIGINAL: 10:30 a.m.

