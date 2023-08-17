Man fined $8K for illegal moose killing near Princeton

Photo: BC Conservation Officer Service File photo

A Princeton man has received an $8,000 penalty and one-year licence suspension after pleading guilty to Wildlife Act offences relating to an illegally-killed moose in the Similkameen.

Travis Hogg pleaded guilty to one count under the Wildlife Act in Penticton Provincial Court.

BC Conservation Service reports that Hogg "took full responsibility" for his involvement in the killing of a moose in the China Creek area near Princeton in fall 2021.

He had been hunting under a Limited Hunting Authorization at the time.

"After killing the moose, he had a second party purchase and cancel their species license to cover that moose, which allowed Hogg to continue hunting on his Limited Hunting Authorization," BC Conservation shared on social media Thursday.

"During the initial investigation, the moose was seized and the meat was donated to a local charity for distribution to families in need after the November floods. The Conservation Officer Service would like to thank members of the public that assisted the COS in their investigation."