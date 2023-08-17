Summerland family hoping for tips on stolen fire opals

Photo: RCMP Several fire opals of various sizes and colours were stolen from a Summerland home on April 26, 2023.

It has been nearly four months since some unique gemstones were stolen from a home in Summerland, and the family is seeking public help to get them back.

The Summerland RCMP responded to a break-and-enter at a property in the 1500 block of Harding Street on April 26, 2023.

Police say the home had been ransacked and several items were taken, including rare fire opals of various sizes and colours.

“Returning from a holiday to find your home has been vandalized and important possessions stolen can be heartbreaking for many," says Const. Kelly Brett, media relations officer with the Penticton RCMP.

“The family in this particular situation is asking for public assistance in keeping their eyes out for any of the fire opal stones pictured above, being possessed or sold in the Okanagan area."

Anyone with information about the stolen opals and their possible whereabouts is asked to contact Const. Sinnett at the Summerland RCMP by calling 250-494-7416 and referencing RCMP File 2023-844.