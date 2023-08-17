Local man charged for assaults and theft in Kelowna, Penticton and Oliver handed more time in jail

Photo: Castanet File photo

A Penticton resident has 66 more days to serve in jail after being sentenced Tuesday afternoon for multiple thefts and assaults over the past few years.

Jason Cameron Lawrence, 53, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court to learn his fate after pleading guilty to charges for events in Penticton, Kelowna and Oliver.

Court heard that on June 14, 2021, Lawrence was staying at the Gospel Mission in Kelowna and attacked another man there. Lawrence was angry over some information regarding a prior girlfriend he heard from the other person and punched the man in the face, resulting in a black eye.

He also uttered a death threat towards him.

Then on Sept. 7, 2021, the manager of the No Frills store in Oliver called 911 after Lawrence had stolen some food items. Lawrence had taken off foot after stealing the items and was pursued by two employees. At one point he punched an employee in the face.

The employees confronted Lawrence behind a business across the street, where an altercation occurred. Lawrence whipped a pop can at them and hit one employee in the forehead.

Lawrence got into another altercation in Penticton on July 7, 2022, when he entered a gas station and bought a jug of milk, before leaving and waiting outside. He waited for another customer to leave and once that customer left, headed back inside and demanded to return the milk.

When he was unable to return it, Lawrence threw the container of milk and uttered racial, derogatory comments at the employee.

Lawrence tried to leave, struggled with the door and then through a second container of milk at the employee. He proceeded to punch the employee in the face, striking him in the jaw.

Lawrence then picked up a metal newspaper rack and held it over his head, before leaving with the rack. The employee followed him to retrieve it.

Then Lawrence picked up a large rock and told the employee ‘Come on, don't worry, I'll be back with friends.’

The employee went back inside the gas station and called the police.

Crown and defence suggested a joint submission for 16 months or 490 days in jail total on the events. With nearly 14 months of time served Lawrence will have 66 days left to serve and two years probation following his release.

Judge Lynett Jung agreed with the joint submission and sentenced Lawrence following submissions.

Lawrnece’s lawyer stated that he has been utilizing its time while in custody to try to put himself in a better position for when he ultimately gets released, completing a number of programs, both in vocational skills as well as substance abuse management.

He has also been struggling with the effects of a brain injury that he sustained back in 2007 from an accident.

Lawrence spoke about his commitment to change, telling the judge “I don't want to come back here again, I don’t want to be in addition, I want to better myself."

“I have a battle with myself for this brain injury prior to this, but it is way worse now. And I want to get myself fixed. I'm too old for this s***. I want to move on in my life.”

Jung wished Lawrence luck heading forward.

“I hope that you get back to work, you get healthy, stay healthy, and that you get to never be in jail again.”