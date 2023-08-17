Village of Keremeos making sure neighbours are taken care of as Crater Creek wildfire grows

Casey Richardson

The Village of Keremeos is keeping a close eye on the Crater Creek wildfire burning southwest of their village above the Ashnola Flats.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the wildfire was estimated to be 10,000 hectares in size.

The out-of-control wildfire has displaced many people, including 75 people in the LSIB subdivision and 13 property orders for Cathedral Lakes Lodge and the surrounding areas. The fire had been smouldering since July, but activity increased rapidly Tuesday afternoon.

Concerns rose across the valley when a large plume of smoke was seen from as far away as Kelowna from the growing fire.

On Tuesday night, an Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre was activated at the Village of Keremeos Victory Hall to support evacuees.

Mayor Jason Wiebe said volunteers gathered together that night to set up computers, equipment and any other necessary resources.

He was helping arrange some food for ESS, and luckily, got in contact with the Buy Low Manager who reopened the store for them to gather supplies.

“We needed to make sure that those that were kind of stepping out of that situation and not sure what they were going to do next, were able to at least get some food in them while they were preparing their paperwork,” he added.

“In times like this, the friends of the neighbours gathered from all the different places to make sure that everybody's taken care of. So we appreciate that.”

No Keremeos properties are currently on alert or order, but flames were highly visible overnight from the village and surrounding areas.

The wildfire for Keremeos feels similar to last year's, the Keremeos Creek Wildfire, where the impacts hit the surrounding communities, like Ollala, rather than the Village itself, but was close enough by to be seen growing.

“[There's] deep concern for everybody that's in that immediate area. And again, we keep assessing on a regular basis, watching the updates from the EOC, and anything that we can do to help at this point. [We're] hoping that BC Wildfire can configure what they need to do to manage it and keep people safe,” Wiebe said.

He said for the village itself at this time, there’s no immediate concern of threat to life or safety.

“We're just looking to make sure that we're not caught unaware. So stay vigilant, stay aware and do what we can to help prevent it from becoming something that's more than a concern.”

He encourages those in the area that have health issues to stay indoors and look after themselves, as heavy smoke has blanketed the Similkameen and Okanagan Valley from the fire.

A smoky skies bulletin was expanded to cover most of B.C.'s Southern Interior as wildfires burned across the province on Wednesday.

“I just want to shout out to all the volunteers, our fire departments, everybody that's been stepping up to make sure that those that are in need are being taken care of.”

The Similkameen, aside from the Cathedral Lakes Lodge and surrounding areas under evacuation orders, are open for business at this time, with wineries, fruit stands and restaurants in full operation.