Two wildfires in the Similkameen region south of Keremeos continue to burn Wednesday morning, with evacuation alerts and orders still in place

Photo: Contributed The view 13 kilometres east of Keremeos overnight Tuesday.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place as two wildfires in the Similkameen region continue to burn.

A Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre representative is taking part in a helicopter assessment of the situation Wednesday morning.

The Gillanders Creek and Crater Creek wildfires are burning above the Ashnola Flats, and have been smouldering since July, but activity increased rapidly Tuesday afternoon.

Evacuation alerts for Cathedral Provincial Park, Cathedral Lakes Lodge and the Snowy Protected Area are in place, as of the latest RDOS update posted shortly after midnight.

Evacuation alerts remain in place along Highway 3 near where the Ashnola River meets the Similkameen, details here.

An Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre has been activated at the Village of Keremeos Victory Hall at 427-7TH Ave., Keremeos located along Highway 3. If you require ESS services, call 250-486-1890.

No Keremeos properties are currently on alert or order. Flames were highly visible overnight from the village, and surrounding areas.

Castanet will update this story throughout the day as more information becomes available.