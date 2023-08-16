Twin fires south of Keremeos merge into 10,000-hectare giant

Photo: Casey Richardson

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will be hosting a live update on the Crater Creek wildfire at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The livestream will be carried on Castanet and on the RDOS YouTube site.

Evacuation orders remain in place for Cathedral Lakes Lodge and surrounding areas.

Cathedral Lakes Lodge operates the only private road into the provincial park, from their base camp on Ashnola River Road.

Backpackers and lodge patrons are shuttled in and out of the park by lodge staff for a fee, meaning the park is often evacuated as a precautionary measure when fires are near. The park, which has extremely limited cell service, also contains emergency helicopter pads and muster points.

"The RDOS EOC is in contact with Cathedral Lakes Lodge," reads the latest update from the RDOS at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

"The Lodge is working with emergency officials to safely evacuate guests, campers and staff to the Cathedral Lakes Lodge base camp on Ashnola Road."

In total, 74 properties in the area are under evacuation alert, and 13 properties are under evacuation order.

An Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre has been activated at the Village of Keremeos Victory Hall at 427-7TH Ave., Keremeos located along Highway 3. If you require ESS services, call 250-486-1890.

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

Two wildfires near Keremeos that exploded in growth Tuesday have now merged, becoming one blaze.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Kyla Preto said Wednesday morning that the fire, now called Crater Creek, is estimated at 10,000 hectares in size.

Significant growth occurred Tuesday.

"We saw increased winds in the area yesterday, which caused rapid and extreme growth on both fires, which is why we are now referring to it as the one Crater Creek wildfire," Preto said.

Helicopters are actioning the fire today, along with nine ground personnel.

Preto said high temperatures are very much a concern.

"And it is quite smoky in the region too," she added. "As far as winds, I'm not certain what they're experiencing now on the ground there right now."

More to come.

ORIGINAL: 8:30 a.m.

Photo: Contributed The view 13 kilometres east of Keremeos overnight Tuesday.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place as two wildfires in the Similkameen region continue to burn.

A Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre representative is taking part in a helicopter assessment of the situation Wednesday morning.

The Gillanders Creek and Crater Creek wildfires are burning above the Ashnola Flats, and have been smouldering since July, but activity increased rapidly Tuesday afternoon.

Evacuation alerts for Cathedral Provincial Park, Cathedral Lakes Lodge and the Snowy Protected Area are in place, as of the latest RDOS update posted shortly after midnight.

Evacuation alerts remain in place along Highway 3 near where the Ashnola River meets the Similkameen, details here.

No Keremeos properties are currently on alert or order. Flames were highly visible overnight from the village, and surrounding areas.

Castanet will update this story throughout the day as more information becomes available.