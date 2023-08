RDOS providing live update on Crater Creek wildfire

Contributed RDOS UPDATE: 2 p.m. The RDOS is live with an update on the Crater Creek wildfire. Watch above. Photo: BCWS Crater Creek wildfire from above Wednesday, Aug. 16

UPDATE: 1:35 p.m.

"I really wish we could have jumped on this these fires a little sooner."

Lower Similkameen Indian Band Chief Keith Crow is disappointed action did not come quicker to two wildfires sparked in his band's region in mid and late July, which smouldered for several weeks in the backcountry before suddenly exploding in size Tuesday.

Now, that out-of-control wildfire is known as Crater Creek and has displaced many people, including 75 people in an LSIB subdivision near the blaze.

"We evacuated 36 homes [overnight]," Crow told Castanet Wednesday, explaining that was 75 people total, and added that six households chose to stay behind.

"BC Wildfire is on scene and they have sprinklers set up on our subdivision homes right now. All the lines are set up, everything's ready to roll and if the fire gets close, they can turn it on."

Crow said that the overnight fight was tense, with the fire coming close up behind one particular home in the subdivision. BC Wildfire crews put up guards and sprinklers and were able to keep the fire at bay.

No structures have been lost so far on LSIB reserve land.

Crow is grateful for the work of BC Wildfire crews, but said he wished work had gotten started earlier, when the two fires first sparked in mid-July and were each under 700 hectares until the fire ballooned in the heat and wind Tuesday afternoon.

He referenced a 2018 wildfire, Snowy Mountain, which started in the same way.

"[That fire] started in the back country. The decision was made by some other people to allow it burn and it got away. We ended up evacuating 100 people at that time for that fire," Crow said.

"I do a big shout out to all the firefighters, I just wish we could have contained [the Crater Creek wildfire] when it was a little smaller."

The RDOS, adjacent to LSIB land, is expected to provide a live update on the situation at 2 p.m. Castanet will carry that update live.

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service says the fight against the Crater Creek wildfire will focus on the north flank today.

"This fire is burning in steep and dangerous terrain, challenging response efforts and posing a significant risk to responder safety on the ground," reads the latest BCWS update published Wednesday morning.

"Crews remained on site overnight, and will continue to work on the north flank of the fire today with a primary objective to prevent the fire from spreading further north. Crews are being supported by heavy equipment and helicopters, and structure protection personnel are also on site."

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will be hosting a live update on the wildfire at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The livestream will be carried on Castanet and on the RDOS YouTube site.

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will be hosting a live update on the Crater Creek wildfire at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The livestream will be carried on Castanet and on the RDOS YouTube site.

Evacuation orders remain in place for Cathedral Lakes Lodge and surrounding areas.

Cathedral Lakes Lodge operates the only private road into the provincial park, from their base camp on Ashnola River Road.

Backpackers and lodge patrons are shuttled in and out of the park by lodge staff for a fee, meaning the park is often evacuated as a precautionary measure when fires are near. The park, which has extremely limited cell service, also contains emergency helicopter pads and muster points.

"The RDOS EOC is in contact with Cathedral Lakes Lodge," reads the latest update from the RDOS at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

"The Lodge is working with emergency officials to safely evacuate guests, campers and staff to the Cathedral Lakes Lodge base camp on Ashnola Road."

In total, 74 properties in the area are under evacuation alert, and 13 properties are under evacuation order.

An Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre has been activated at the Village of Keremeos Victory Hall at 427-7TH Ave., Keremeos located along Highway 3. If you require ESS services, call 250-486-1890.

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

Two wildfires near Keremeos that exploded in growth Tuesday have now merged, becoming one blaze.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Kyla Preto said Wednesday morning that the fire, now called Crater Creek, is estimated at 10,000 hectares in size.

Significant growth occurred Tuesday.

"We saw increased winds in the area yesterday, which caused rapid and extreme growth on both fires, which is why we are now referring to it as the one Crater Creek wildfire," Preto said.

Helicopters are actioning the fire today, along with nine ground personnel.

Preto said high temperatures are very much a concern.

"And it is quite smoky in the region too," she added. "As far as winds, I'm not certain what they're experiencing now on the ground there right now."

ORIGINAL: 8:30 a.m.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place as two wildfires in the Similkameen region continue to burn.

A Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre representative is taking part in a helicopter assessment of the situation Wednesday morning.

The Gillanders Creek and Crater Creek wildfires are burning above the Ashnola Flats, and have been smouldering since July, but activity increased rapidly Tuesday afternoon.

Evacuation alerts for Cathedral Provincial Park, Cathedral Lakes Lodge and the Snowy Protected Area are in place, as of the latest RDOS update posted shortly after midnight.

Evacuation alerts remain in place along Highway 3 near where the Ashnola River meets the Similkameen, details here.

An Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre has been activated at the Village of Keremeos Victory Hall at 427-7TH Ave., Keremeos located along Highway 3. If you require ESS services, call 250-486-1890.

No Keremeos properties are currently on alert or order. Flames were highly visible overnight from the village, and surrounding areas.

Castanet will update this story throughout the day as more information becomes available.