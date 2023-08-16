Everyone out safe after convoy evacuation from provincial park wildfire zone near Keremeos

Photo: BCWS Crater Creek wildfire from above Wednesday, Aug. 16

Everyone has made it out safely from the evacuation order zone in Cathedral Lakes Provincial Park, according to an update from the RDOS.

RDOS emergency services manager Brittany Siebert said that to the best of their knowledge, nobody has chosen to stay behind in the Cathedral Lakes Lodge area or thereabouts after a convoy of around 80 evacuees left the remote camping area Wednesday afternoon.

"That has been the highest priority in the last 24 hours is ensuring that we have identified who is in the area, have they been notified and do they have the means for safe evacuation," Siebert said.

"We are feeling quite confident that we've managed to identify and notify and to get people out."

The evacuation order was put in place Tuesday afternoon when two nearby wildfires, which have since merged into the Crater Creek wildfire, began behaving aggressively and grew in size.

As daylight faded, and investigation showed the only road in and out from the area had wildfire-related debris on it and fire approaching from both sides, the decision was made to tell people to shelter in place.

"Our recommendation is almost always going to be that you leave the area but in this instance, it was a bit of a specialist situation in which the orders came in near nightfall. There was low visibility there was potential danger on the road," Siebert said.

“The best course of action last night was to have all those who were camping that in the Cathedral Park area to congregate near the lodge."

When daybreak came, BC Wildfire Service was able to establish a safe route out via Ashnola Road, and a convoy was organized to get people out and accounted for.

Siebert said that there is a hiker in the area as well which local Search and Rescue workers are working to get out.

The wildfire is estimated at 10,000 hectares in size, and has caused the RDOS to put 13 properties under evacuation order and 74 under alert.

The adjacent Lower Similkameen Indian Band has also been impacted, seeing 75 people from 36 homes evacuated overnight.

Chief Keith Crow is frustrated that the wildfire was not dealt with earlier, when it was two instead of one and both were small, back when they sparked in July.

BC Wildfire Service regional coordinator Dale Bojahra said decisions to attack a wildfire or let it burn come down to many factors, including the type of terrain and threat to life or property.

In this case, he said, the original fires were well away from people and were in dangerous, steep terrain with difficult accessibility.

"Another piece of the puzzle here as folks do know we're very busy within the province of British Columbia with wildfires. And as such we do have to prioritize life and property above remote forest values," Bojahra added.

"So I do understand that it's easy for folks to look at these and say, you know, we get these when they're small. But these were not the only two fires in the fire zone or the fire centre at that time."

Bojahra said, looking forward at the fight against Crater Creek, weather will be a key concern as temperatures are expected to stay high.

"Certainly we've been watching the forecast for a number of days. It's absolutely concerning, andhigh winds are a huge driver of wildfire. 13 kilometres per hour wind speed will double the rate of spread of a wildfire," Bojahra said.

"So wind is incredibly impactful on wildfires, especially when it aligns with the slope. So absolutely, we'll be watching that very closely tomorrow afternoon."

An Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre has been activated at the Village of Keremeos Victory Hall at 427-7TH Ave., Keremeos located along Highway 3. If you require ESS services, call 250-486-1890.

Additional resources are coming to provide disaster psychosocial services for people to connect with so that they may be able to connect with mental health supports, depending on how they are feeling after this event.

