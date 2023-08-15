Reader photos: Plume from Cathedral Park fires visible from across region

A pair of wildfires which have been burning for weeks at Cathedral Provincial Park outside Keremeos roared to life Tuesday evening.

The Gillanders Creek and Crater Creek wildfires triggered an evacuation alert for the park and generated a large plume of smoke and what appears to be pyrocumulus clouds. These clouds form when hot air from an intense fire rises. When the air reaches high enough into the atmosphere, it cools to form clouds.

The plume was visible Tuesday from as far away as Kelowna, roughly 85 kilometres from the fire site.

These are some of the most dramatic photos taken of the plume.

Send your pictures and video to [email protected]