Cathedral Provincial Park placed on evacuation alert due to wildfires

Photo: Contributed One of two wildfires burning near Cathedral Provincial Park on Monday.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has issued an evacuation alert for Cathedral Provincial Park and some surrounding areas due to a pair of wildfires.

The Gillanders Creek fire has been burning within park boundaries since July 13 when it was started by lightning. It has now grown to 480 hectares.

The Crater Creek fire is burning just north of the park boundaries and has now reached just under 700 hectares. It was discovered on July 22 and was started by lighting.

The BC Wildfire Service says they now have 10 crew members supported by heavy equipment and helicopters at the site of the Crater Creek fire.

The Gillanders Creek fire, however, is only being monitored — a common practice when a wildfire is burning in a park or protected area.

Cathedral Provincial Park, in particular, is full of fallen and standing beetle-killed trees.

“We manage using a combination of techniques with the goal to minimize costs and damage while maximizing ecological benefits from the fire,” said fire information officer Kyla Preto.

“Fire is a crucial piece of British Columbia's landscape, so where it's occurring in parks, we try to leave it, let it do its thing, where it's beneficial to the environment. But in this case, we'll continue to monitor to make sure that it doesn't impact any values.”

The RDOS evacuation alert impacts the Cathedral Lakes Lodge, which operates the only private road in and out of the park.