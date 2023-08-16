Penticton distillery hosting unique art-cocktail night

Photo: Wildflower Distillery

Have a drink, enjoy some art, hear some music!

The Penticton and District Community Arts Council is partnering with Wildflower Distillery for a unique upcoming night of fun on Aug. 26.

The Arts Council's artists in residence have each had a personal cocktail designed for them by the mixologists at Wildflower.

The artists will each paint a work of art inspired by the taste of their cocktail. Those pieces of art will then be used in the upcoming fall auction funding PDCAC programming.

Pentictonites are invited to join the event, taste the cocktails, enjoy live music from jazz band Industrial Orange and experience the atmosphere.

The event kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. at Wildflower Distillery, 270 Martin Street.