Penticton youth track athletes make splash at national competition

Photo: Penticton Track and Field Club

A pair of athletes from the Penticton Track and Field Club had a great showing in Quebec for the annual Legion National U18 and U16 Track and Field Championships.

Between Aug. 11 and 13, Maverik Rahkola competed in the U18 1500-metre and 800-metre races, while Tyler Hvidston competed in the U16 pole vault, 200m hurdles, and the pentathlon.

Rahkola finished 18th overall in the 1500-metre race with a time of 4:10.46, and ran the 800-metre race in 1:57.96 which was about 1 second off his personal best, leaving him 10th overall.

Hvidston competed in the pole vault where he jumped a personal best of 3.20 metres for fourth place. He ran the 200-metre hurdles in 28.40 seconds for 9th overall and ran the 100-metre hurdles in 15.37 seconds.

Unfortunately he sustained an ankle injury and was unable to complete the rest of the pentathlon.

For information about Penticton Track and Field Club, click here.