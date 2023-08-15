Penticton council gives green light for plans to make city more liveable and accessible

Photo: Casey Richardson

City council has given a green light to a plan from the "Accessibility Task Force" to make Penticton more liveable and accessible for all residents and visitors.

The plan was developed by a nine-member task force to identify access challenges and actions needed to remove or prevent barriers to the city’s services, facilities and public spaces.

It holds more than 30 identified barriers and 20 actions needed to change up the city.

“Council is extremely pleased with the work of [the task force] and we thank them for their efforts to create a blueprint that will guide our accessibility work,” Mayor Julius Bloomfield said in a press release issued after the decision at Tuesday's council meeting.

“Together we are better prepared to identify and remove barriers and create a community where every person is able to participate and enjoy daily life.”

The actions are broken down into four categories:

Employment and Staff

Delivery of Services

Built Environment

Information and Communication

“The accessibility plan is detailed, pragmatic and reflects the experiences of those who have lived and living experience in navigating accessibility challenges,” Jamie Lloyd-Smith, the city’s social development specialist added.

“Now we begin transforming the recommendations into reality and delivering on council’s priority of a more liveable and accessible community. This is a living document that will evolve based on continued public feedback.”

Council has also approved the establishment of an accessibility committee that will review progress quarterly and provide an annual progress report.

A detailed copy of the plan and related information can be found on the City’s Accessible City webpage - in a variety of accessible formats – at www.penticton.ca/our-community/living-here/accessible-city.

Another major point from the task force was addressing ongoing community engagement regarding accessibility barriers. Two feedback forms – one to report barriers and one to comment on the plan – will remain available for people to report concerns about access challenges, which can be found on the accessible city webpage or can be picked up at city facilities.

The city said public feedback will be collected by the city and shared with internal staff and the accessibility committee to monitor progress and support implementation.