Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland hosting open house in September

Photo: Critteraid

A Summerland rescue built on community support and dedication is opening up its doors for an open house in September.

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary, which is run 100 per cent by volunteers, uses all its proceeds to help care for their animals in need, whether it is in its cat sanctuary, dog house, or on its farm.

"We were totally blown away by the number of donations we received after we asked for your help, and we would like to thank you all again and invite those who can make it to come and see what we are doing, we are so very proud of our sanctuary and want to share," the rescue shared in its Facebook post.

The Open House will take place at the sanctuary in Summerland on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To attend the celebrations, RSVP by sending an email [email protected] to let the sanctuary know you will be attending, and they will send the address and further details.