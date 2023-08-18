Penticton group calling for better dog park facilities

Photo: Pixabay stock image

A group of Penticton residents hopes city council will get on board to help make the community more dog-friendly.

At Tuesday's council meeting, the People for Penticton Pets group expressed their wish to collaborate with City to enhance dog parks, in particular those that welcome off-leash dogs. Delegates Lisa Fox, Anne-Marie Savard and Jane Thornthwaite attended.

Council heard that many Penticton dog owners have mobility issues and can’t use existing dog parks, which currently exist on peripheral beaches and in the industrial area.

Other concerns include the out-of-the-way locations.

"Myself, I feel like a pariah being a dog owner in Penticton. All the designated dog parks are at the edges of the community in undesirable areas that a woman alone may not be comfortable going to," Thornthwaite said.

“So the bottom line is there's a lot of dog owners here and then it probably doubles or triples during tourism industry because everybody seems to have a dog that comes to Penticton.”

“Many seniors in our community, and we do have a lot of seniors, rely on their dogs as their family. They rely on these dogs for their mental health, sometimes for their physical health because that's the only way that they get out and about is because they have to walk their dog. So we believe that there is an unmatched need here for residents to benefit from more dog friendly places as well as dog friendly facilities as well."

The main goal is a large, well-maintained, off-leash, family-friendly dog beach and park combination.

The group is willing to help as volunteers and to fundraise for expenses for fences, ground cover, benches, etc. should the city designate new dog park areas.

The first goal, though, is to have council designate a task force with members of city staff and the public to determine where those parks should be.

Council did not make any immediate decisions, but expressed interest in exploring the matter further.