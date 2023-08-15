'I would like not to be remembered': Exiting Penticton city manager says his team's work, more than anything, should be his legacy

Photo: Donny van Dyk

The man at the helm of Penticton City Hall for the past four years is leaving his post, feeling positive about the future of the city says he will greatly miss.

Donny van Dyk, city manager since 2019, announced last week he will be moving to a new career opportunity, details of which remain secret.

The search is on for a replacement, and in the meantime, Kristen Dixon, current general manager of infrastructure, will act in his place.

Van Dyk sat down with Castanet Tuesday to share his thoughts on his time as city manager.*

CASTANET: So you are leaving Penticton?

VAN DYK: I am leaving Penticton, but hopefully will be able to come back and visit as a guest and a tourist and visit lots of new friends here. So yeah, pretty excited to come back. There's still a million things here to do that I can't wait to come and do as a tourist.

C: Looking back on four and a half years at the helm of the city, what are some highlights?

VD: We're kind of living through [the highlights] right now. So in the next week, we'll have a new hotel open near the Convention Centre in the North Gateway, followed a week later by Ironman's second year running, followed a couple weeks later by the Young Stars tournament and Bryan Adams [concert].

I think a lot of the culmination of the entire staff team and council's vision for Penticton was to make this a really fun, exciting, vibrant community. The North Gateway plan, the focus on events and vibrancy, and down at Skaha Lake with the marina and the Dragonboat Pub there, which is a great addition.

We're kind of culminating in a really fun and exciting time for Penticton. It's a pretty exciting time to be at the helm of Penticton, leaving Penticton, I think Penticton's future is bright.

C: is there anything that you wish you had done differently over these past years?

VD: I think there's one thing I wish I'd done sooner, which was one of the big successes and I think we'll start to see it replicated across other local governments, has been the success of our bylaw department.

So if you look last year, our bylaw department, through both bylaw and the community safety officers, did 7,100 calls which is 7,100 calls that aren't being directed to the RCMP who have been then focused on more serious crime.

That was a program that evolved in my time here at the city from a very small department to a much larger department doing extended hours, certainly with the support of the mayor and council. But now they're taking on a tremendous amount of calls and it seems to be really well appreciated by the community.

So that's something I wish we'd upscaled sooner. But I would note that we're still the leaders across the province in this respect.

C: You've been city manager for two different mayor and councils, following the 2022 election, what has that transition been like?

VD: It's been really good. The last council had a tremendous amount of experience in local government, very steady hands. They were experienced and were able to really allow us, for me as a city manager, to build a really top-tier staff team from top to bottom. I think we've got the best staff in all local government, anywhere that I've been.

Then this council comes in, and they're less experienced, but courageous, exciting, very vibrant. So it's been a good transition and I think the future is really bright for this council, and the future is really bright for whoever the new city manager is, and for staff members joining the city. I certainly think the city's taking great steps to become an employer of choice in a place that people want to come work and build.

C: Is there anything that you'd like specifically like to be remembered for as city manager?

VD: I'm a big believer that the organization is bigger than individuals. We've built, at the city, a really tremendous team.

Our events are second to none and where we're going in terms of growth and development are second to none and we're leading the way on bylaw and public safety.

This was all done with the effort of a spectacularly strong team of people across the city, and with the support of mayor and council.

So yeah, I guess I would like not to be remembered at all. Just being part of a great team.

And I really appreciate my time here and the support of mayor, council, staff, residents, community leaders. I consider myself to be blessed and will sadly miss this place.

C: Details of your new job remain under wraps, but is it in the private or public sector?

VD: I'm very committed to to public service, I can't share any more than that. But I can say I'd like very much to just stay in public service.

*Interview has been lightly edited for clarity