Castanet hit the streets to ask people how to beat the heat?

Casey Richardson

Temperature records are at scorching high marks across B.C. since the arrival of a heat wave this week, with temperatures in some parts pushing beyond 40 C.

In the Thomspon-Okanagan, the city of Kelowna set a new heat record on Monday.

The 40 C benchmark was also broken for the first time in Canada this year, with the mercury hitting 40.5 C near Lytton and 40.1 C at Lillooet on Monday afternoon.

Emergency Info BC says 147 cooling centres are available around the province.

So Castanet hit the streets to ask people what are your creative ways to beat the heat?

One local suggested eating plenty of water-rich fruits, like watermelon, cantaloupes and strawberries. Another said to find patios with misters to grab a cold beverage.

The top answer from the locals we spoke to said it's best to head to the lake early for a cool swim and then go back to enjoy some air conditioning during the hottest parts of the day.