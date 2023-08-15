Peach Fest seeking float driver for festival circuit

Photo: Peach Fest

With Peach Fest in the rearview, festival organizers are already working on next year's festivities and looking for the right person for a special volunteer job.

They need a new parade float driver to be part of the 12 to 13 festival events around British Columbia and the western United States that Peach Fest regularly attends.

The festivals typically take place on weekends. The job offers a unique opportunity to experience those other events, and share a symbol of Penticton's community spirit and raise awareness about the city as a tourism destination.



"The ideal candidate for this role is someone with a genuine enthusiasm for making a positive impact and can handle a bit of physical work, as there is set up and takedown required. No experience is necessary, but a Class 4 or Class 5 drivers license is essential to keep our float cruising along smoothly," reads an information release from Peach Fest.

"The candidate must hold a valid passport, as some of your adventures will take place across the U.S. border to our Northwest Festival Hosting Group parades and events."



Anyone interested in finding out more can contact Penticton Peach Festival at 250-488-4689 or email [email protected] or [email protected].