Penticton Vees sign broadcast agreement with Bell Media

Photo: Chaisson Creative The 2023 Penticton Vees, BCHL champions.

The Penticton Vees have signed a five-year broadcast agreement with Bell Media in Penticton.



The new five-year agreement will see Vees games carried on Penticton’s Bounce 800 AM through the 2028-29 season, or online at iheartradio.ca/bounce/penticton, and on the iHeartRadio app.



“We are very proud of our longstanding partnership with Bell Media and Bounce Radio in Penticton. The Vees’ radio broadcast history dates bate to the 1960’s. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship and delivering quality content to our passionate fan base,” said Vees vice president of business operations, Fraser Rodgers, in a press release issued Tuesday.

Every Vees BCHL regular season and playoff game will be on Bounce 800 AM, along with regular features on sister station Penticton Move 97.1.



“We at Bell Media and Bounce Radio Penticton, are very proud of our many years supporting the BCHL,” began Ken Kilcullen, general manager, Bell Media BC Interior.

“We’re especially excited about our agreement to partner with the Penticton Vees over the next five seasons, bringing play-by-play action to our listeners.”



The Vees return to the ice and the airwaves Friday, Sept. 22 for the 2023-24 BCHL season.