Pedestrian dead at scene of Highway 3 collision near Keremeos

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 1:18 p.m.

RCMP has confirmed that one pedestrian passed at the scene of a crash on Highway 3 in Cawston on Monday.

Cpl. James Grandy, Media Relations Officer with the BC RCMP Communication Services said in a release that emergency crews responded to a report at 9:30 p.m. of a pedestrian collision which had just occurred in the 1700 block.

"Upon arrival, it was learnt that a 48-year-old woman from the South Okanagan was witnessed walking in the middle of the northbound lane, and subsequently struck by a passing vehicle," he added.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there is no evidence of impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Keremeos RCMP, BC Highway Patrol, and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the incident.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or has any further information, to contact the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511.

ORIGINAL: 5:48 a.m.

Highway 3 east of Keremeos was closed overnight in the wake of a vehicle incident.

DriveBC reports the incident occurred about 10 kilometres east of Keremeos, between Armstrong Drive and Barcelo Road.

It closed a 3.4 kilometre stretch of the highway.

DriveBC reported the incident about 11 p.m.

The highway was reopened as of 5:30 a.m. this morning.

The nature of the incident and any injuries involved is not known at this time.