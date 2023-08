Photo: DriveBC

Highway 3 east of Keremeos was closed overnight in the wake of a vehicle incident.

DriveBC reports the incident occurred about 10 kilometres east of Keremeos, between Armstrong Drive and Barcelo Road.

It closed a 3.4 kilometre stretch of the highway.

DriveBC reported the incident about 11 p.m.

The highway was reopened as of 5:30 a.m. this morning.

The nature of the incident and any injuries involved is not known at this time.