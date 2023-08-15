'Truly trailblazers': Upcoming event at Penticton Speedway aims to celebrate women in racing

Photo: Penticton Speedway file photo

Women are in the driver's seat at an upcoming Penticton Speedway racing event aimed at closing the gender disparity gap in traditionally male-dominated motorsports.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, Women Behind the Wheel will take over the track.

"The women in our racing community are truly trailblazers. They are pushing boundaries and challenging norms in an arena that has traditionally been male-dominated. As a racing community, we recognize the importance of creating a more inclusive and diverse environment," says Ingo Seibert, co-owner of Penticton Speedway.

"This event celebrates the passion and skill of women in the world of racing, providing a unique platform for both experienced racers and those new to the track. Our goal is to empower and inspire, and we can't wait to see these talented women take the wheel and make their mark."



Elisa Alexis, a driver in the Avion Motorsports RS1 Series, knows the importance of such events.

"The opportunity to connect with new racers, especially women, is something I jumped at the chance to do. We have many drivers in the RS1 series but would love to see more at all levels. Having an event like this can take the gatekeeping of racing away and really show new drivers they can do it," she says.



There will be panel discussions, Q&A sessions, hands-on driving experiences, and networking opportunities at the event.



"As the engines roar and the wheels spin, events like these signify a turning point. They stand as symbols of progress, demonstrating that change is accelerating in the world of racing," the Penticton Speedway says in a press release.

"The road ahead might be challenging, but the destination is one of inclusivity, empowerment, and a future where women are at the forefront of racing."



For more information about the event click here.