New wildfire sparks near Beaverdell

UPDATE: 4:10 p.m.

The new fire in the Beaverdell area has now been more accurately mapped.

It is listed at 0.5 hectares by BC Wildfire Service.

No evacuation orders or alerts have been issued relating to this fire.

ORIGINAL: 3 p.m.

A new wildfire has sparked in the Beaverdell area.

The BC Wildfire Service fire map shows that the spot fire, estimated currently at 0.009 hectares in size, was discovered at around 2 p.m. Monday.

They state the location as Logan Lake.

Planes appear to be in the air around the area, potentially mapping the situation.

More to come.