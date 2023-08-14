'It's all worth it': Hardworking volunteer Peach Fest organizers thrilled with results

Peach Fest organizers are thrilled with the success of this year's beloved free festival, and are already back at work planning for 2024.

The festival took place Aug. 9 to 13 with entertainment taking over the north end of town, as well as events in the south end, all organized and run entirely by volunteers — a wonderful fact Peach Fest president Shawna Guitard, a volunteer herself, thinks sometimes gets overlooked.

"We are all volunteers. And we were here to bring this week of free family fun for our community and our visiting guests to enjoy. And it's a magical feeling when you're in the park, and there's 8 to 10,000 people there, enjoying the headliner, and you look around you just know you've done a good job," Guitard said, adding her gratitude for every volunteer on the board of directors down to those who helped coordinate events on the ground, as well as sponsors.

"It really takes a big effort by everybody involved. And it's a lot of hard work."

That hard work was worth it. Thousands of visitors enjoyed the festivities during the days and evenings.

Highlights for Guitard included the Peters Bros. Grand Parade and the sandcastle competition on Skaha Lake and the high diving show, though it was impossible to pick a favourite moment.

Guitard spent a lot of the festival chatting with guests who came from near and far — Ontario, the United States, the prairies, the Lower Mainland and, of course, locals.

"It's nice when you can come up here and you just have to worry about your accommodations. And then everything else is free for your friends, for your family, to enjoy," Guitard said.

"You can come and support our vendors in the park and have your lunch and dinner there and then everything else is just free fun for everybody."

This year Guitard was also happy to see local restaurants getting in on the Peach Fest fun, offering peach-themed dishes and drinks to celebrate the weekend.

The Peach Fest team is already looking forward even bigger and better plans for 2024. Aside from one paid administrative assistant, everyone is a volunteer and does the work finding sponsors and funding all with the intent of giving it back to the community.

"We take time away from our jobs and our and our lives and our hobbies, and it's all worth it," Guitard said.

"And it's a beautiful moment when we see it all come together."