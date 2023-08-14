City of Penticton reminds residents of municipal facilities, services to weather the heat

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The City of Penticton is encouraging residents and visitors to weather the heat this week by regularly taking advantage of cool public indoor spaces, and drinking lots of water.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region, with temperatures expected to climb to the high 30s in the South Okanagan.

“It’s important to be aware of the dangers from the heat and to take the proper precautions,” says emergency program co-ordinator Brittany Seibert.

“Drink plenty of water, cover up as needed, apply sunscreen, go for a dip in the lakes and check in on your friends, family, seniors and neighbours. People can also go into city facilities during regular operating hours to cool off.”

City facility opening times are:

South Okanagan Events Centre walking track (835 Eckhart Avenue) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Penticton Community Centre (325 Power Street) between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Penticton Public Library (785 Main Street) 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre (2965 Main Street), between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

City Hall (171 Main Street) between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The city has publicly accessible water sources on beaches, trails and throughout the city, a map of which can be found here.

Bylaw officers and community safety officers will also be carrying bottled water for anyone needing a drink.

And don't forget furry friends — the BC SPCA has tips for summer pet safety online here.

More summer heat tips from the BC government can be found here.