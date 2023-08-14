Penticton has plenty of options to explore on two wheels

Photo: Penticton E-Kruise

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

See the city from the comfort of 2 electric wheels, with no shortage of e-bikes to rent in Penticton.

Grab some friends and take a spin on one of Penticton Bike Rental’s two, four or six-person bikes, available at $75 per hour with discounts the longer it’s rented.

With a fleet that includes e-bikes, road bikes, e-scooters and trailers and other attachments so the kids can come along, there’s no shortage of ways to explore the city.

Rentals include free helmets and free locks, and three access points to some of the best routes and trails in Penticton.

Visit pentictonbikerentals.com or visit in person at 101-1070 Lakeshore Dr, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Citing “maximum fun with minimum effort,” E-Kruise Penticton is another great stop to rent an e-bike.

Servicing Penticton, Summerland, Naramata, Okanagan Falls and Cawston, E-Kruise Penticton offers four pick up locations that will put you in some of the best spots to enjoy wineries in the region. Helmets and locks are complimentary with every rental.

Enjoy 25 per cent off rentals during the week, and be sure to check out the route suggestions E-Kruise Penticton has to offer.

E-bikes can reach speeds of 32 kilometers an hour, meaning you can check out some exciting sights around the South Okanagan.

For more information on pricing, availability and route suggestions, visit ekruise.com, or visit the Penticton location at 4145 Skaha Lake Rd at the Barefoot Beach Resort.

Hoodoo Adventures, located at 131 Ellis St in Penticton, offers a variety of rentals, from comfort bikes to mountain bikes, as well as e-bikes.

Online bookings must be made 48 hours in advance, with options to rent by the hour, day, or even over night.

For more information, visit hoodooadventures.ca.

Looking for something a little more permanent? Penticton has incredible bike shops ready to fit you with top of the line equipment that will have you ready to hit the streets or trails.

Check out Penticton’s ever-popular Bike Barn, located at 300 Westminster Ave W. You can even connect with a biking group through the Bike Barn if you’re looking to meet like-minded individuals.

For more information, visit bikebarn.ca.

Freedom Bike Shop, located at 533 Main St., also offers an assortment of bikes, riding clothes and even equipment repair.

