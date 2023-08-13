Summerland animal rescue has a '3-legged wonder' of a cat up to adopt

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a cat up to adopt that is known for being a big sweetheart, described as a "giant mushball."

"Gizmo is our three-legged wonder," Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said. "In these pictures, it doesn't show like he can get around but I swear to you, he's just a little camera shy. And he is very, very mobile."

The fluffy cat is six years old and has a full personality.

"He really does have two sides to his personality. And most of the time he really enjoys just some one-on-one companionship."

If you're interested in learning more and meeting up with Gizmo, send Critteraid an email at [email protected]