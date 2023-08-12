City of Penticton opens up residential subdivision information sessions and feedback

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton has announced information session dates set for a rural residential subdivision.

The Reservoir Road proposal is now open for residents to learn more about and share their feedback on an application for the subdivision at 1530 Reservoir Road.

Initial plans for the subdivision include 33 detached strata lots ranging in size from 0.4 hectares (1 acre) to 3.7 hectares (9.1 acres) in size, along with five hectares (12.25 acres) of dedicated natural parkland.

An amendment to the Official Community Plan will need to be made to allow for the smaller lots, as the typical minimum lot size envisioned for new development in the ‘Rural Residential’ future land use designation.

A portion of the land would also need to be re-zoned to Environmental Reserve to allow for the natural parkland dedication.

“The city is hosting two information sessions for the community to learn more about this proposed rural residential development,” Steven Collyer, Senior Planner with the City of Penticton said in the news release. “We look forward to hearing whether this proposal aligns with the community’s vision for this site.”

Council has given first reading to the bylaw amendments and gave staff direction to host additional opportunities for residents to become informed about the proposal prior to the public hearing, which is scheduled for Sept. 12.

The city said letters have been mailed to residents and property owners in the area and signs are being installed at the subject property.

Copies of the application, maps, staff report, and feedback form can be found online here or paper copies are also available at the Shape Your City kiosk at the Penticton Public Library during regular business hours.

Residents can attend one of two opportunities to learn more about the proposal:

Drop-In Open House Monday, Aug. 21, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at #101 – 124 Estabrook Avenue This is a casual opportunity to view displays and plans, with no formal presentations. Staff will be available to answer specific questions. Residents living near the proposed subdivision may have received letters with the meeting location listed as City Hall and should expect to receive a further letter confirming the change of venue.

Online Information Session via Zoom Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Resident can register to receive the meeting link online here The session will be a staff presentation followed by a question and answer period.



Feedback will be collected until Sept. 3, 2023. Input from the engagement program will be provided to the developer and shared with council at the public hearing scheduled for Sept. 12, 2023.