South Okanagan-Similkameen SPCA in dire need of key supplies to look after their animals

Photo: SPCA Griffen is one of the many dogs in the SPCA's care

The shelter at the South Okanagan-Similkameen SPCA is full of animals in need and is asking the public for help supplying their resources.

Staff member Miranda Cullen said they are desperate for more cat litter.

"We are incredibly low. So if people are willing to donate cat litter, that would be absolutely amazing and very generous of them," she said.

"We have six kittens that are headed out the door right now. But we still have over 20 cats."

Other much-needed donations that the team is sorely in need of include:

Large Ziploc Bags

Dry dog and Cat food

Hot dogs

Cheese

Canned dog food

Toilet paper

Any donations can be dropped off in person at 2200 Dartmouth Drive or online here for monetary contributions.

"We're just very grateful that the community has continued to support us. And we're really glad that we're able to rely on the community and everybody's been so wonderful and helpful, and we really appreciate it," Cullen added.