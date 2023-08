Hundreds come out to see the Penticton Peach Festival Grand Parade

Downtown Penticton streets were lined with hundreds of excited faces as the Penticton Peach Festival Peter Bros. Grand Parade made its way down on Saturday morning.

The parade, which claims to be the largest parade in the B.C. Interior, has everything from floats from across B.C. and Washington State, marching bands, dancers, gymnasts, musicians, clubs, associations and clowns.

Local businesses and organizations, along with elected officials, also took part in the fun.

If you missed the chance to attend the parade, you can check out both photo galleries for some highlights.