Naval Security Team pitching recruitment to Naval Experience Program at Peach Fest

Casey Richardson

The Naval Security Team (NST) set up in Okanagan Lake Park on Friday at Penticton’s Peach Fest to show off their equipment and hopefully entice some people to check out their new Naval Experience Program.

The Canadian Forces team has been on the road for three weeks doing training throughout the Interior, recently popping up in Kamloops and running exercises in Kelowna.

The team also took Castanet on a ride on their defender class response vessel on Friday, which is a 25-foot defence boat capable of going 45 knots and making hairpin turns. The lake practice allows them to train in a new area that has heavy traffic from other boats, jet skis, wakeboards and watercraft.

The speed and maneuverability of the boat also make for a fun ride.

Robert Newton, the NST commanding officer, said the opportunities to train and makes contacts in the area have been going very well.

“There's not a big footprint of the Navy in the Interior. So luckily, I have boats that I can put on trailers, and I can actually bring the Navy to the Interior,” he said.

“We're here just trying to do community outreach, essentially, first, make some friends, let everyone know that we're here and the support has been overwhelming so we're very excited about that.”

Setting up at Penticton’s festival also gives them the chance to connect with smaller communities too, as visitors come into town.

“As everybody else in Canada, we're short-staffed, and we need new blood. So we have a Naval Experience Program or the NEP that we are promoting right now,” Newton added.

The program includes eight-week basic military training and four-week naval training, followed by joining the Naval fleet on either the East or West Coast.

“It's just shadowing people, whether it's the deck department, learning how to be an expert in multiple weapons systems, drive boats fast or it’s upstairs with the naval warfare officers learning how to navigate and drive warships or if it's down to the engine rooms, learning how to fix them.”

Room and board and all food are all taken care of, plus a $40,000 salary on top.

“So I think it's a fairly nice incentive to give us a try. If they liked the Navy and they want to stay with it, then they continue on. And we will help them guide them toward a specific career path they want. If they don't, they have got a year of great experience to get to serve their country for a year,” Newton said. “They got to make some money and also take away just some valuable life lessons that would help them out if they go on to something different.”

Newton said he was drawn to the Navy for the chance to travel the world and work in an exciting field. As a logistics officer by trade, he started out as the financial officer before moving into the operational side of the team.

Another Navy member, Marine Technician Vatthana William Phommavongsay was drawn to join the security team for the challenges it gave him.

“It takes a lot of initiative just to learn the platforms itself, the Navy doesn't teach it. So you got to go out of your own way to learn different systems, different engines. You got to be able to pick things up quickly,” he said.

Now in his 15th year with the Navy, he said he’s gained a world-class education, travelled the world and grown as a person.

“When we go around Canada and when we're teaching other nations, it's a humbling experience, right? So these countries have deficiencies in kind of their military procedures. And we come in and we either elevate what they know or what they're doing, and we show what we do. And we're not here to tell anyone what to do, or approach people in a judgmental manner,” Phommavongsay said.

“We're here to help people. And that's what Canadians do all around the world. So if you enjoy doing that, if you're looking to travel the world and, and help others, this is the place to do it.”

Omar Espinoza, a Master Sailor and Material Management Technician with the NST, said he’s learned how to use the weapons, be a navigator, and drive a number of boats in his time.

He said his position takes a lot of resilience and dedication.

“There are moments that you have to do a lot of muscle memory with weapons and pay a lot of attention when you're driving the boat to anyone that is around you,” he added. “We are doing the security that allows assets to be safe on the water and we also do land security so we protect the people around us.”

He encourages anyone who likes adventure and to be outside their comfort zone to give the new year-long program a try.

‘Sometimes we have certain fears that we think we kind of surpass them, but we definitely do.”

After what was deemed a “successful” visit to the Okanagan by Newton, he said his team definitely plans to be back next year.

For more information on the Naval Experience Program, head to the website here.