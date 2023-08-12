Summerland museum shares the story of the Summerland Trail Riders' big show in 1967

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society The Summerland Trail Riders' Annual Junior Horse Show in 1967 featured barrel racing, chariot racing, and jumping classes

A snapshot of horse show history from the Summerland Museum & Archives Society has a look back at the fifth annual horse show held by the Summerland Trail Riders' in 1967.

According to the museum, 56 years ago the Summerland Trail Riders' Annual Junior Horse Show was held at the Summerland Ball Park attracted over 100 riders from as far as Osoyoos and Vernon.

This was the first event to be held over two days. The Saturday events included the gymkhana contests, such as barrel racing, while the Sunday opened with a well-attended pancake breakfast, followed by chariot racing, and jumping classes later in the day.

"The event even had a Grand Entry parade, with the Summerland Royalty leading the procession from a convertible car. The popularity of the horse show, demonstrated by the many participants and spectators who enjoyed the two-day event, is a testament to the importance of the horse to this rural community," the museums said in their post.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media.

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society