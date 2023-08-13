Summerland museum shares a look back at the Canadian Pacific Railway local gathering with president

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a story about an iconic time in the district's history, right at the turn of the 20th Century.

A peak back at the Canadian Pacific Railway's growth starts with the museum's photo, which is believed to be from Sept. 22, 1904.

According to the museum, Sir Thomas Shaughnessy, the CPR president, meets with many CPR executives and investors who had arrived in Summerland for the railway’s annual inspection.

"It shows Summerland’s greeting party at the Summerland Hotel, located on the lakeshore, with some of Canada's leading businessmen posing outside of the hotel," they wrote in their post.

"Summerland has a fascinating association with some of Canada's wealthiest men from this period."

Shaughnessy wanted to develop land in the interior of British Columbia to grow fruit for the growing CPR transportation and hotel chain.

The executive council for the CPR had shortlisted the area around Trout Creek in 1900, in what is now present-day Summerland, as a potential area for development.

By August 1902, Shaughnessy, and his company, the Summerland Syndicate, purchased George Barclay’s 1,400-hectare Trout Creek Ranch.

"The plan was to develop this land with orchards, the fruit of which would then be bought by the CPR company."

Shaughnessy's work in attracting wealth to the area was not wasted, as he managed to persuade many of his friends and business associates from across Canada to invest in property and Summerland's tradition of fruit growing was established.

Summerland saw businessmen such as Sir Edmond Osler (the national president of the Dominion Bank), R.B. Angus (co-founder of the CPR), Sir Edward Clouston (the General Manager of the Bank of Montreal and president of the Canadian Bankers Association), and Charles Hosmer (a Montreal tycoon) all invest in fruit farms in the area.

"It was this influx of some of Canada's richest men into Prairie Valley in particular, that led to the valley becoming known as Millionaires' Row," the museum added.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.