Multiple roads closures on Saturday with Penticton Peach Festival, Summer markets

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton is reminding residents and visitors to expect multiple road closures downtown on Saturday morning due to the Penticton Peach Festival Peter Bros. Grand Parade, Penticton Farmers’ Market and Community Market.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Main Street at Eckhardt Avenue. The local food bank is asking parade attendees to bring along non-perishable food items that they will collect along the route to help fill their shelves.

Street parking will not be permitted along the parade route, with the closure taking place from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Vehicles found on the parade route will be towed by Penticton Towing to 325 Power St. (Community Centre parking lot), 250-493-1991.

Cross streets are barricaded to prevent accidents with parade participants and volunteers stationed at every intersection on the parade route to ensure traffic is properly routed.

Those interested in getting breakfast in before the parade can come to downtown early and enjoy hot pancakes courtesy of the Penticton Elks Club. The Elks feed hundreds of visitors at the Elks Hall on Ellis Street between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The Elks Club is located at 343 Ellis Street, 250-492-2949.

The parade is said to be large this year parade, lasting about an hour and a half.

With performances by Doug & the Slugs and 54-40, extra foot traffic is also expected in the Peach Fest area On Saturday evening, so attendees are encouraged to consider riding bikes or taking transit.

For more information, head to www.penticton.ca/peach-fest