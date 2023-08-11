Summerland Kiwanis Pier design community engagement survey opens up

Photo: District of Summerland

Summerland residents now have the chance to have their say on how many features they want to see added in the reconstruction of the Kiwanis Pier at Gordon Beggs Rotary Beach.

Council unanimously approved for staff to move forward with detailed design and permitting requirements for the construction of a “basic” pier replacement at the end of June and start the community engagement process.

Funding has been confirmed for the project through the Growing Communities Fund to rebuild a new "basic" pier similar to the existing one at Rotary Beach. The Rotary Club of Summerland will be fundraising to pay for any of those additional options that to make it more deluxe.

The District is working with the Rotary on the replacement, who proposed helping get the project together with fundraising.

Summerland received approvals from the provincial government in May to start the removal of the deck by district crews and an environmental monitor.

The removal work was put forward after a conditional assessment report determined the pier was unsafe and needed to be removed in December 2022.

The district added that all new design features are contingent upon federal and provincial environmental approvals and detailed reviews of water depths and safety.

The short survey on the pier can be found online at www.summerland.ca/pier to provide input.

The survey is open until Sept. 4.