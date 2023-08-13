Penticton dog owners uniting to request change to local canine-friendly parks and beaches

Photo: Pixabay stock image

A group of citizens hoping for more public spaces for dogs in Penticton will present their case to city council next week.

People for Penticton Pets will appear as a delegation at the upcoming Tuesday, Aug. 15 council meeting, at 1 p.m. Council will have the opportunity to ask questions of the delegation, should they wish.

The group is asking anyone who supports the mission of having better dog parks and beaches in the city to attend City Hall as silent support.

Dogs are invited to attend as well, as long as they are well behaved, on a short leash and quiet.

"This means sitting quietly with you at your feet while you listen," reads a social media post from one of the organizers, Lisa Fox.

Anyone wanting to join in support is asked to arrive outside of City Hall at 12:50 p.m. to coordinate.

The official delegation will include Jane Thornthwaite, Lisa Fox and Anne Marie Savard. The group says it is grateful that council is providing the opportunity to share.