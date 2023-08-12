Celebrated athlete returning to Penticton Ironman after participating in first ever in 1983

Photo: Chris Rozitis at the first ever Penticton Ironman in 1983

The Ironman Triathlon is approaching in Penticton, and one of the athletes who was there for the beginning is making his return.

Vancouverite Christopher Rozitis first participated in the first-ever Penticton Ironman in, aged 21. He finished 8th out of 25 participants.

Nowadays, roughly 2,000 athletes participate. And this year, Rozitis is back, 40 years older and ready to give the iconic South Okanagan race another go.

"Competing in the first-ever Ironman Triathlon in 1983 was a life-changing experience for me. The memories of that day have stayed with me throughout my career," Rozitis explained in a press release issued Friday.

"Returning to Penticton after 40 years to take part in Ironman Canada is a deeply personal journey, and I look forward to embracing the camaraderie and spirit of this incredible event."

The event will see Rozitis and the rest of his competitors compete a challenging 3.8-kilometre swim in Okanagan Lake, a 180-kilometre bike ride and a 42-kilometre marathon run.

It all takes place Sunday, Aug. 27. Spectators are welcome to join the fun and cheer on the athletes. For more information, click here.