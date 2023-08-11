Win tickets to Peach Fest-adjacent carnival in Penticton

Photo: Shooting Star Amusements

There is still time to win free wristbands to the Shooting Star Amusements carnival at Peach Fest this weekend.

Set up at Rotary Park on Lakeshore Drive, the carnival features activities, rides, food and fun for the whole family. A wristband goes for $40, which allows access to unlimited rides.

It is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day this weekend.

Castanet is hosting a giveaway for a pair of all-day wristbands.

The contest closes Saturday, so click here to enter before it's too late.

Peach Fest has plenty more to offer all weekend, much of which is free to attend. Click here for the full entertainment guide.