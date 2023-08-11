Penticton council to ponder results of utility rate review, showing need to hike rates

Photo: Castanet

Penticton city council will soon receive a draft utility rate review that includes recommendations for upcoming utility rate hikes over the next few years to keep infrastructure up to demands, including a potential boost right away.

“As a municipality, one of the most important responsibilities we have is ensuring that residents have dependable utilities, which covers electrical, water and storm and sanitary sewer,” said Kristen Dixon, Penticton general manager of infrastructure, in a press release.

“[The review] is a chance to assess where we’re at in terms of needs and identify the best options to ensure we have the ability to maintain the long-term sustainability of our infrastructure.”

Preliminary recommendations from the independent consultants, Intergroup, hired to review the matter include the following for residential customers:

An electrical utility rate increase of 10 per cent in 2024 and seven per cent in the next three years, which equates to an average monthly increase of $11.81

A treated water rate increase of 6.4 per cent, which equates to an average $3.42 a month

A storm sewer rate increase of 30 per cent, which equates to an average $1.57 cents a month

A sanitary sewer rate increase of 10.2 per cent, which equates to an average $4.60 a month

“One of council’s key priorities is asset management focused on long term sustainable service delivery and this proposal lays out a clear path to ensuring the sustainability of our infrastructure in a measured way,” Dixon said.

Also included in the review is a potential change to an "inclining rate structure" for the water utility’s residential customers.

That would see consumers pay a lower cost per cubic foot for the first “block” of consumption, a slightly higher rate for a second “block” and a third rate for the remaining consumption.

"The idea is that residential customers pay a lower rate for water that is typically consumed as an essential need (i.e. cooking, showers, laundry etc.), while water that is used for more discretionary purposes is a higher rate to encourage conservation (either larger households, properties with more landscaping, or properties with pools/hot tubs or water features)," the city media release explained.

The report compares Penticton and other municipalities and notes that residents, on average, pay less that most comparable regional municipalities. City of Penticton residents also pay less than Fortis BC customers.

"Council has been cognizant of the economic challenges many have faced over the last several years and responded by maintaining rates despite rising costs including electrical rates which remained static amidst a 14 per cent cumulative increase in the cost to purchase power from FortisBC while city rates have declined by one per cent," reads the city press release.

Dixon added, “We’re now at a point where we need to ensure the expected service levels are preserved and that’s why we’re reviewing the current rate structure."

City staff will also ask council to direct them to prepare an amendment to the Fees and Charges Bylaw to increase electrical utility rates by five per cent on an interim basis while the review is completed.

The preliminary report will head to public engagement, with information on how to get involved to follow soon.