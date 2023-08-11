Have a laugh, help support local mental health services at upcoming Penticton event

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy

Laughter, good times and a great cause are coming to Penticton's Cleland Community Theatre next month.

On Sept. 23, Train Wreck Comedy will team up with the Canadian Mental Health Association of South Okanagan Similkameen to raise funds for their cause.

Headliner Big Daddy Tazz, known as the "Bipolar Buddha," will share his unique brand of comedy, fully embracing and sharing his own struggles with mental illness to raise awareness and share some laughs.



"Today, audiences eagerly join him on his rapid cycle ride down the never-ending road to recovery as he tours across North America," a press release from Train Wreck Comedy explains.

"His mission? To spread his message of good mental health far and wide, drawing rave reviews and earning standing ovations wherever he goes."

Tazz has three decades of comedy under his belt, and recently was honoured with the prestigious John Candy Award for his outstanding contributions to comedy and mental health.

Tickets are on sale now, with proceeds supporting mental health services in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.