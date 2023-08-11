BMX rider throwing tricks at Penticton Peach Fest hoping to inspire more kids to take on the sport

Casey Richardson

Penticton's Peach Fest had some top riders pulling impressive stunts on bikes, scooters and motorbikes on Thursday afternoon.

Carson Donovan, who's been on a BMX for the past decade and was flipping over jumps to wow crowds during the GlobalFMX Canadian Tire Mega Motocross show, said he is passionate about getting more young kids involved in the sport.

"BMX is now an Olympic sport. And so the government recognizes this as an Olympic sport, there's gonna be funding for new facilities, training facilities like foam pits, and new skate parks," he said.

"Not every kid is for team sports. This is your own activity. You ride your bike or skateboard or scooter at a skate park....No rules. No schedule. You're in charge."

While currently living in Calgary, Alta., Donovan often spends time in the valley.

"The Okanagan is very rich for their BMX scene," he added, referencing a big meet-up at the Penticton Skate Park last month.

"We try and contribute to the sport in a special way where we get to do shows, and try and get the public into it."

One of the best parts is the energy and the feedback Donovan said they get from performing in small communities and festivals.

"What I love about BMX is practically the creative outlet of this because you don't need a jump to ride BMX. You can ride BMX on flat ground in a parking lot doing flatland discipline of riding, or you can ride at the skate park with the small ledges and rails, you can ride street and have fun jumping on curbs," he added.

"I also really love doing double backflips on really big jumps too during shows."

Donovan will be back performing shows for Peachfest on Friday, which can be found online in the event schedule here.

Interested riders are also encouraged to follow okanaganbmx on Instagram for BMX meet ups throughout the valley.