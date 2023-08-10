50/50 fundraiser on to help Penticton hospital expand cancer care

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Hospital Auxiliary Society is holding a 50/50 draw to help raise funds for an expanded cancer treatment centre servicing the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

The goal is to raise $10 million to improve cancer patient care at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

Tickets are just $10 each, and the winning ticket could win up to $10,000, half of the up-to $20,000 jackpot.

The remainder will go to the hospital service expansion efforts.

For more information and for tickets, click here.