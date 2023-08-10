NDP MP Richard Cannings calls for extension to Canada Emergency Business Account loan deadline

Photo: FIle photo MP Richard Cannings in the House of Commons

A local politician is calling for more time for local businesses to access emergency loans.

On Thursday, South Okanagan-West Kootenay Member of Parliament Richard Cannings reiterated the NDP's call for the Liberal government to support small businesses and extend the deadline for the Canada Emergency Business Account loan.

"The move comes after thousands of businesses asked the government for an extension," reads a press release from the NDP.

"In a letter sent by over 250 Canadian chambers of commerce, they noted that 49 per cent of businesses are still making below-normal revenues and 50 per cent of Canadian food services are currently operating at a loss or breaking even, compared to 12 per cent pre-pandemic."



“The pressure is growing for the Liberals to act and help small businesses get through these tough times,” said Cannings, who is the NDP's critic for small business and tourism.

“These businesses are getting squeezed, and the Liberals are leaving them to fend for themselves. Instead of ignoring these calls, New Democrats are here to help and secure an extension.”

Over 30,000 small businesses in Canada signed a petition asking the government to extend the deadline, and 250 chambers of commerce and other small business organizations wrote directly to the federal government requesting help.

“Enough is enough. Summer tourism is almost over, and we need to have these businesses’ backs now more than ever," Cannings said.

"The NDP will keep standing up for those who have contributed so much to our country and keep pushing for an extension on repayment.”