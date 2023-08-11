Princeton residents invited to free 'mocktail' party with music and alcohol-free beverages

Photo: Contributed

A free "mocktail party" is being held in Princeton Friday evening, inviting families to come down to the town square and enjoy live music and alcohol-free beverages and snacks.

At 5 p.m., all are welcome to join and meet their neighbours. Musical entertainment will be provided by The Contractors, as well as events for children provided by the Princeton Arts Council.



This family event is sponsored by the Support Our health Care Society, the Canadian Alcohol Use Disorder Society, and the Princeton Alcohol Use Disorder Group, with additional support from the South Okanagan/Similkameen Community Foundation, Valley First Credit Union, the Trottier Foundation, Sansorium, and Fletcher Home Building Supply.

There is no charge to attend or enjoy the refreshments.