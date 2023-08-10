Three shows coming to Penticton with touring national artists

Photo: Namgar Lkhasaranova

Over the next few weeks, a number of national touring artists will be stopping in Penticton, showing off a number of different music genres and performances.

The Dream Cafe will host Namgar Lkhasaranova Monday, who has been described as "A Mongolian Björk" by The New York Times.

Lhasaranova's music is described as a fusion of Buryat-Mongolian tradition and modern rock/jazz elements. The Buryat vocalist/instrumentalist fronts the group Namgar, which fuses traditional Buryat and Mongolian music with elements of pop, jazz, folk, ambient soundscapes, and art-rock that doesn't sound quite like anything else.

The band plays traditional Mongolian instruments, including the yatag (a 13-stringed zither), the chanza (a three-stringed lute) and the morin khuur (a two-stringed bowed instrument), along with electric bass and drums to craft its unique sound.

Tickets are $30.00 and are available online here.



Then on Tuesday, August 15, Wax Mannequin with a full band Red Brain LP release will be at Britbar. Mannequin had been performing since the early 2000s and his surrealist folk songs on many festival stages and international tours.

His eight albums are known for fusing heavy riffs with ornate prog arrangements, anthemic pop hooks, and dark humour with a spirit of compassion.

Tickets are $10.00 and can be found online here.



The Penticton Art Gallery/Japanese Gardens will be hosting Rae Spoon & Ace Valentino in partnership with the Penticton and District Community Arts Council and SOS Pride on Wednesday, August 23.



Rae's latest album "Not Dead Yet" arrives on August 11 via the artist's own Coax Records. It's the follow-up to 2019's Mental Health. Named after a common saying in cancer communities, the whole album was written and produced by Spoon, with mastering by Elisa Pangsaeng.

"I was diagnosed with cancer in March 2020, three days after I returned home from a tour for COVID-19 isolation. I was forced into the health care systems I had previously avoided because of how I was treated as a trans/non-binary person with CPTSD," the singer-songwriter said in a news release.

"These songs are intended to be an expression of the unpredictable joy I discovered despite discrimination, indignities, medical abuse, relationship break-downs and near-death experiences."

The event is free to the public.