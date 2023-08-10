SkyHawks take top place at Penticton Peach Fest annual peach bin race

The Canadian Forces SkyHawks parachute jump team graced the skies as well as the ground in Penticton Wednesday as the first day of Peach Fest kicked off with the annual Peach Bin Race.

The Skyhawks were one of several teams of local businesses and organizations that participated in the race, which saw one team member sitting in a retrofitted, decorated peach bin with wheels, being pushed at the highest speed possible down the 100 block of Main Street.

Spectators lined the streets to cheer on the teams as they competed in heats against each other.

Ultimately, the SkyHawks team came out on top. As winners, they get to choose a charitable organization to support, with a donation provided by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association.

The event was officially named the Jennifer Casey Memorial Peach Bin Race, honouring Captain Casey, a member of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds who died in a tragic plane crash in Kamloops in 2020.