Skaha Lake Ultra Swim returning to Penticton and Okanagan Falls this weekend

Photo: Skaha Ultra Swim file photo

The Skaha Lake Ultra Swim is returning to Skaha Lake this weekend.

It is billed as "the ultimate test of endurance and determination in the open waters," promising an

"unforgettable experience for both athletes and spectators alike."

On Sunday, August 13th, 2023, swimmers from all over the region will tackle a gruelling 11.8-kilometre point-to-point course along warm-water shoreline.

The race is set to begin at 7 a.m. from the shores of Skaha Lake and end by 1:30 p.m. in Okanagan Falls.

Race Director Shelie Best has been organizing the event with society members Chad Bentley, Matt Hill and Steve King since 2017.

“It is such a joy to watch swimmers conquer the lake. Each swimmer has a story and goal, and to be a part of their journey is something special. It is a close knit group of friends and family that make this race happen. I could not have done this for the last 6 years without them," Best said, in a press release issued Wednesday.

Best will be retiring as race director this year, but said not to worry, the race will continue under new leadership.

Participants will swim the 11.8 - kilometre distance solo, accompanied by a swim escort for safety with help from Hoodoo Adventures.

"The swim course will be closed six and a half hours after the event's start, maintaining a balance between competitiveness and safety," the society said.

Spectators are welcome at both sides of the lake to cheer on the competitors.